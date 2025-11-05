Energy, Air Defense, Arms Exports: Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Expand Cooperation With Japan
Zelensky noted that this was his first conversation with the new Japanese prime minister.
"Relations with Japan are now, during this war, stronger than ever. And Japan is our principled supporter. We can still significantly expand our cooperation, primarily on energy, on air defense, and in sensitive areas such as exports of our weapons and exchanges of defense experience from this war. The world is interested in spreading the experience of our people for protecting lives, and we are ready to cooperate with those who truly help us, who help Ukraine. And we will significantly deepen cooperation with Japan," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky, Takaichi discuss joint arms production, energy support, pressure on Russia
He added that Ukraine and Japan share many common goals, including maintaining pressure on Russia to prevent the war from spreading further.
"Sanctions on Russia, using Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression, and coordinating our diplomatic efforts – all of this is on the agenda," Zelensky said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
