CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets US Officials

Doha: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Wednesday with Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs HE Edgar "Eddie" Vasquez, and Special Assistant to US President and Assistant Communications Director for Special Projects in the White House HE Dylan Johnson.

Discussions throughout the meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and sharing expertise in the area of media communication and coordination between the two countries in the pursuit of supporting and advancing the shared media content.