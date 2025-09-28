Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In MP, 18 IAS Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) In an administrative reshuffle, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has issued transfer and posting orders for 18 IAS officers, aiming to strengthen district-level governance and streamline departmental leadership.

The order, dated September 27, was released by the General Administration Department early Sunday morning.

As per order, Sanjana Jain (2016 batch), CEO of District Panchayat Satna, has been appointed Additional Collector in Maihar.

Jagdish Kumar Gome (2016 batch), serving in the Culture and Tourism Departments and the MP Tourism Board, will now take charge as CEO of District Panchayat Singrauli.

Har Simranpreet Kaur (2018 batch), Additional Mission Director at the State Education Centre, Bhopal, has been posted as CEO of District Panchayat Katni.

Anjali Joseph Jonathan (2018 batch), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, will now serve as CEO of District Panchayat Harda.

Sujan Singh Rawat (2018 batch), CEO of District Panchayat Narmadapuram, has been transferred to Gwalior in the same role.

Srishti Deshmukh Gowda (2019 batch), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Additional Collector in Khandwa.

Nidhi Singh (2019 batch), Joint Commissioner in Land Records and Settlement, Gwalior, will now serve as Additional Labour Commissioner in Indore.

Himanshu Jain (2020 batch), CEO of District Panchayat Shivpuri, has been posted to Narmadapuram.

Sarjana Yadav (2020 batch), Additional Collector in Jabalpur, will now be the CEO of District Panchayat Sehore.

Vaishali Jain (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Officer in Rajgarh, has been posted as CEO of District Panchayat and Additional Collector in Ratlam.

Divyanshu Chaudhary (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Officer in Mandla, will hold similar dual responsibilities in Dindori.

Srijan Verma (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Officer in Singrauli, has been posted as CEO of District Panchayat and Additional Collector in Burhanpur.

Archana Kumari (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Officer in Shujalpur, will serve as the CEO of the District Panchayat and Additional Collector in Anuppur.

Shivam Prajapati (2021 batch), Sub-Divisional Officer in Punasa, has been appointed as the CEO of District Panchayat and Additional Collector in Shahdol.

Soumya Anand (2021 batch), Assistant Collector in Shahdol, will now serve as the CEO of District Panchayat and Additional Collector in Sheopur.

Aakip Khan (2023 batch), Assistant Collector in Mandla, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer in Pipariya, Narmadapuram.

Pankaj Verma (2023 batch), Assistant Collector in Seoni, will serve as Sub-Divisional Officer in Punasa, Khandwa.

Additionally, Sapna Anurag Jain, IAS, has been appointed Additional Director at the Narmada Valley Development Authority, Indore.

These postings are effective immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

In another order, the state government has issued fresh transfer orders for several officers of the State Administrative Service (SAS), marking another round of administrative reshuffling aimed at enhancing governance across departments.

The order was released by the General Administration Department and outlines new postings for officers currently serving in various capacities.

As per the directive, Shailendra Singh Solanki, a 2007 batch officer presently posted as Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat in Sidhi, has been transferred to Indore, where he will take charge as Additional Director at the Narmada Valley Development Authority.

Dr Ichchhit Gadpale, from the 2008 batch and currently serving as CEO of the District Panchayat in Rajgarh, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Home Department.

Vijay Raj, a 2011 batch officer serving as CEO of the District Panchayat in Shivpuri, will now assume the role of Additional Commissioner at the Municipal Corporation in Gwalior.

Shailendra Singh, also from the 2011 batch and posted as CEO of the District Panchayat in Satna, has been transferred to Maihar as Additional Collector.

Anupama Chauhan, a 2006 batch officer serving as CEO of the District Panchayat in Shajapur, will now join the General Administration Department as Deputy Secretary.

Namah Shivay Arjaria, a 2012 batch officer who was the CEO of the District Panchayat in Chhatarpur, has been appointed State Protocol Officer in Bhopal.

Shashwat Singh Meena, another 2012 batch officer serving as CEO of the District Panchayat in Mandla, will now take charge as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion.

Anjali Shah, also from the 2012 batch and posted as CEO of the District Panchayat in Seoni, has been transferred to Narsinghpur as Additional Collector.