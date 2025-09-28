Four Nations Reject Return of Military Bases in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan have collectively resisted any plans to reintroduce military installations in conflict-ravaged Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared on Friday.
This joint resistance follows a request by U.S. President Donald Trump, who asked the temporary Taliban government to hand back Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.
Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun informed journalists in Beijing that senior diplomats from the four countries participated in an informal discussion about Afghanistan.
The dialogue took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.
A shared declaration from the four-party gathering “emphasized respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Guo noted.
“It reiterated strong disapproval of restoring military outposts in Afghanistan and the broader region by the nations deemed accountable for the current crisis in the country,” the spokesman added.
Present at the session were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong, and senior Pakistani diplomat Umer Siddique, according to a photograph of the meeting shared by Yue on U.S. social platform X.
This joint resistance follows a request by U.S. President Donald Trump, who asked the temporary Taliban government to hand back Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.
Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun informed journalists in Beijing that senior diplomats from the four countries participated in an informal discussion about Afghanistan.
The dialogue took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.
A shared declaration from the four-party gathering “emphasized respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Guo noted.
“It reiterated strong disapproval of restoring military outposts in Afghanistan and the broader region by the nations deemed accountable for the current crisis in the country,” the spokesman added.
Present at the session were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong, and senior Pakistani diplomat Umer Siddique, according to a photograph of the meeting shared by Yue on U.S. social platform X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment