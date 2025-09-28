Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Nations Reject Return of Military Bases in Afghanistan

Four Nations Reject Return of Military Bases in Afghanistan


2025-09-28 02:37:24
(MENAFN) China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan have collectively resisted any plans to reintroduce military installations in conflict-ravaged Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared on Friday.

This joint resistance follows a request by U.S. President Donald Trump, who asked the temporary Taliban government to hand back Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.

Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun informed journalists in Beijing that senior diplomats from the four countries participated in an informal discussion about Afghanistan.

The dialogue took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

A shared declaration from the four-party gathering “emphasized respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Guo noted.

“It reiterated strong disapproval of restoring military outposts in Afghanistan and the broader region by the nations deemed accountable for the current crisis in the country,” the spokesman added.

Present at the session were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong, and senior Pakistani diplomat Umer Siddique, according to a photograph of the meeting shared by Yue on U.S. social platform X.

MENAFN28092025000045017167ID1110120081

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search