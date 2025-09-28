Greek Premier Urges Israel to Rethink Gaza Strategy
(MENAFN) Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis cautioned that Israel could jeopardize its relationships with supportive nations and weaken the chances for a two-state resolution if it persists with its present actions in Gaza.
“No military target, no matter how valuable, can justify the death of thousands of children, the forced displacement of over a million Palestinians within the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people,” he declared to the UN General Assembly on Friday.
He emphasized the unparalleled severity of the ongoing crisis.
Mitsotakis recalled that Greece had “from the very first day after (Hamas) attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, advocated for Israel’s right to defend itself against a terrorist organization that rejects Israel’s right (to exist).”
He continued by stating that Athens had repeatedly called for “the immediate release of all hostages and a comprehensive ceasefire.”
While affirming that Greece holds a “strategic partnership with Israel,” Mitsotakis underlined that this “does not prevent us from speaking openly and frankly.”
He cautioned that “the continuation of this course of action will ultimately harm Israel’s own interests, leading to an erosion of international support.”
Speaking directly to Israel’s leadership, he warned: “They risk alienating all the remaining allies if they persist on a path that is shattering the potential of a two-state solution.”
