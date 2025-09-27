3-Day Domestic Products' Exhibition Opens In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A three-day national exhibition of domestic products was opened in Khost City, the capital of southeastern Khost province, on Saturday.

Organized in collaboration with a private company, various domestic products have been put on display at about fifty booths at the exhibition.

Zabihullah Ahmadi, the head of the private company, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they organized the exhibition to find market for domestic products.

“The show has many benefits, if an industry has representatives in some provinces and people are not aware of its products, these exhibitions bring the products to people's knowledge.”

On the other hand, officials and traders of a number of manufacturing plants said such exhibitions were useful for marketing domestic products.

Nasir Akhtarzai, a businessman from Khost, asked officials to cooperate with them in marketing and the transit process for domestic products in foreign countries.

“More exhibition halls should be built in Afghanistan to encourage traders to invest in their country, and the government should open transit routes.”

Another businessman, Jahangul Himmat, told Pajhwok that such exhibitions could help standardize products of industrialists and export them to the international market.

“One advantage of this is that domestic production gets standardized and shortcomings are resolved and it offers good opportunity for marketing.”

The organizers said they had organized about ten such exhibitions of domestic products in the past seven months.

ma