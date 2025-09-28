Lavrov talks about UN improvements with Guterres
(MENAFN) The Foreign Minister of Russia stated that its chief Sergey Lavrov talked. On Friday about the problems that are connected to the improvement of the UN with its Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
In the summit that happened late on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 80th UN
General Assembly in New York, Lavrov emphasized that any change requires strict measures.
The Russian head diplomat further stressed the critical role of maintaining the UN's foundational institutions as well as establishing a precise delineation of responsibilities among its core entities. He argued that these efforts should always be guided by the member states and securing the widest possible backing.
The ministry stated that "a substantive discussion took place on the most pressing international challenges, including the situation surrounding Ukraine and the Palestinian Israeli conflict zone."
Lavrov stressed the duty of the UN Secretariat's staff and leadership to strictly keep up professional detachment as well as withdrawing from all external actors.
The ministry reported that both parties reiterated their firm resolve to continue enhancing effective collaboration between Russia and the UN.
