Train-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives in Central Mexico
(MENAFN) A deadly crash between a train and a passenger bus in Comonfort, Guanajuato state, left at least five people dead and four others injured on Saturday, local authorities reported
.
According to the Comonfort Civil Protection Department, the victims included four women and one man, none of whom have been identified.
The accident happened at a railroad crossing in the La Nopalera community, where the train struck the bus and dragged it along the tracks.
Emergency responders, including police and medical teams, arrived promptly at the scene, providing aid and transporting the injured to hospitals in Guanajuato.
Eyewitnesses reported the bus driver tried but failed to beat the train at the crossing.
.
