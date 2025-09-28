Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Train-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives in Central Mexico

Train-Bus Collision Claims Five Lives in Central Mexico


2025-09-28 02:32:01
(MENAFN) A deadly crash between a train and a passenger bus in Comonfort, Guanajuato state, left at least five people dead and four others injured on Saturday, local authorities reported
.
According to the Comonfort Civil Protection Department, the victims included four women and one man, none of whom have been identified.

The accident happened at a railroad crossing in the La Nopalera community, where the train struck the bus and dragged it along the tracks.

Emergency responders, including police and medical teams, arrived promptly at the scene, providing aid and transporting the injured to hospitals in Guanajuato.

Eyewitnesses reported the bus driver tried but failed to beat the train at the crossing.

MENAFN28092025000045017169ID1110120072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search