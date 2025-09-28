Netanyahu Speaks to Empty Hall at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu utilized his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday to refute allegations of mass killing and famine in Gaza, asserting innocence in a mostly deserted chamber after numerous delegates exited in dissent.
Dismissing accounts of hunger in the Palestinian territory, Netanyahu asserted: “Israel is deliberately feeding the people of Gaza.”
Addressing claims of genocide, he stated: “Israel is applying more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history.”
On the topic of the military campaign in Gaza, Netanyahu emphasized that the region would stay "demilitarized" under Israeli "security control", while suggesting a possible establishment of a non-military governing body.
He also warned of continued strikes against Hamas unless hostages were freed.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly taken the lives of over 65,500 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and minors.
Positioning the conflict within a larger geopolitical context, Netanyahu contended that Israel’s struggle is inherently tied to Western safety, stating: “I’m sure there are people in New York or in London or in Melbourne and elsewhere who are probably thinking, what does all of this have to do with me? And the answer is everything. Because our enemies are your enemies.”
He also accused Iran and its affiliated factions of attempting to assassinate the US president on two separate occasions.
Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN took place alongside a coordinated departure by a significant number of diplomatic representatives, protesting what they characterized as Israel’s ongoing mass atrocities in Gaza.
