Palestinian diplomat urges US to vote in favor of Palestine
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Palestinian envoy in Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, stated that the main issue
on the international plan is convincing the US to stop using its veto against the Palestinians.
At a news conference in Moscow, Nofal told a news agency reporter by highlighting that the US is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that has not recognized Palestine.
He stated that "now we face one main challenge—getting the US to stop using its veto against the Palestinian people so that the US becomes an objective mediator. This is our main challenge now. The four major powers out of five recognize the state of Palestine, with only the USA remaining to do so."
He stressed that any attempts resulting in US backing a political resolution would be major progress, adding, "And we will work on this in the near future."
