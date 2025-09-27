Digital Leap In Border Connectivity: PM Modi Launches 4G Network In Manipur's Chandel

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 27 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing digital infrastructure in remote border regions, a Swadeshi 4G mobile network was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at the Assam Rifles Garrison in Manipur's Chandel district.

A defence spokesman said that the virtual inauguration was conducted by the Prime Minister from Odisha's Jharsuguda. During the event, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and digital empowerment for India's border security forces, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The spokesman said that the initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), marks a milestone in strengthening operational communication and welfare connectivity for troops deployed in strategically sensitive areas.

The installation of the indigenous 4G network is expected to significantly improve communication between personnel and their families, thereby enhancing morale and mission readiness, the official pointed out.

The network also bolsters operational coordination, ensuring that troops stationed in remote terrain remain connected through reliable and secure digital channels. A total of 50 personnel from Assam Rifles attended the event, alongside senior officials from BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications. Their presence reflected the collaborative effort behind the project and the shared commitment to extending digital reach to underserved regions.

The launch of this network at the Modi Garrison not only reinforces the Assam Rifles' operational capabilities but also demonstrates its alignment with national priorities in digital transformation. By enabling robust connectivity in the Chandel district, the initiative contributes to broader goals of infrastructure development and strategic preparedness in border areas. This development stands as a testament to the synergy between the defence and telecom sectors in realising sustainable and indigenous solutions for connectivity challenges in Northeast India.

Assam Rifles continues to support initiatives that enhance both operational efficiency and welfare of its personnel, especially in remote and high-altitude deployments, the spokesman stated. Manipur's Chandel, along with four other districts -- Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- shares a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar.