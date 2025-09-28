Russia, China lament UN council reject draft resolution
(MENAFN) On Friday, both Russia and China voiced remorse following the UN Security Council refusal of their draft solution to postpone the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, since the US and UK justified the action as essential.
Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, stated at the Council's meeting on Iran sanctions, "those members of the Security Council who supported this document reaffirmed their commitment to international law, to equitable and mutually respectful dialogue and to the task of maintaining international peace and security."
He asserted that "the adoption of this would have preserved a chance for the international community to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in the context of the Iranian nuclear program."
"We regret the fact that a number of Security Council colleagues were unable to summon the courage or the wisdom to support our draft." Polyanskiy stated denouncing Council members who refused the solutions.
