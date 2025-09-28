Turkey Accuses Israel of Destabilizing Region
(MENAFN) Turkey’s foreign affairs chief declared Friday that Israel has turned into a “rogue actor blinded by dreams of a ‘Greater Israel,’” cautioning that its conduct in Gaza, the West Bank, and Syria endangers the broader region’s security, as reported by Turkish diplomatic officials.
While presiding over the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers during its Annual Coordination Meeting — convened alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York — Hakan Fidan condemned what he described as Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its push to absorb the occupied West Bank.
He emphasized that these moves, combined with Israel’s wider territorial ambitions, present “serious risks” to regional stability.
"We are facing two urgent risks," Fidan stated.
"First, the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s efforts to annex the West Bank and forcibly displace Palestinians. Second, Israel’s calculated expansionism and destabilization strategy, which threatens the security and stability of our entire region. Under the Netanyahu regime, Israel has become a 'rogue actor' blinded by dreams of a ‘Greater Israel.’"
Fidan urged OIC nations to adopt a cohesive stance and persist in efforts to stop all global transfers of arms and military supplies to Israel.
He also underscored the necessity of bolstering judicial mechanisms by transforming actions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) into powerful means to combat impunity.
