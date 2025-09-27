Jaishankar's Appearance At UNGA Replete With Symbolism

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's appearance on the General Assembly's podium was replete with subtle political symbolism.

He started his speech on Saturday with“Namaskar from the people of Bharat”. And he referred to the country as Bharat seven times in his speech, even though he also interspersed it with India.

In the two references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he made it a point to use Bharat:“Bharat, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” realising its duties, and“The last decade in Bharat has also seen transformative changes due to the vision of Prime Minister Modi”.

A saffron kerchief was prominent on the pocket of the gray bandhgalla with a black lining around the neck that Jaishankar wore.

He said, Bharat is guided by three key concepts in its approach to the world: Atmanirbharta or self-reliance, Atmaraksha or securing oneself, and Atmavishwas or self-confidence.

What he left unsaid was also significant: The names of three countries.

He laid a trap for Pakistan by not mentioning its name when he spoke about“a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism”.

Pakistan walked into the trap.

By looking to pour venom on India with a right of reply, Pakistan admitted that it was the country that Jaishankar said is the epicentre of terrorism. India had the last laugh.

“It is telling that a neighbor who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism”, Second Secretary Rentala Srinivas said.

“No arguments or untruths can ever whitewash the crimes of Terroristan”, he said.

Pakistan got entangled a second time when it admitted that it was“Terroristan”.

Pakistan Mission's Second Secretary Muhammad Rashid took the floor again to object to what he said was India distorting the name of a country. India staged a walk-out.

Jaishankar also avoided naming the US or President Donald Trump when he spoke about tariffs and restrictions on H-1B professional visas.

“We now see tariff volatility and uncertain market access”, he said. He referred to the H-1B issue saying, "Restricting the evolution of a global workplace is an issue”.

And there was a mention of“double standards” -- the imposition of a punitive tariff on India for buying Russian oil, but not others.

Not naming Trump or the US helps cool the rhetoric and keep a diplomatic tone at a time when trade talks are at a delicate stage.

There was also a swipe at China, which is weaponising critical minerals, without mentioning Beijing.

“The grip on supply chains and critical minerals is another. The shaping of connectivity is no less sensitive”, Jaishankar said.