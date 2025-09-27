Qatar Debunks NYT Claims About Witkoff
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's International Media Office has debunked claims that Qatar attempted to cultivate a relationship with Steve Witkoff through a lobbying programme, years in advance of his appointment to public office, including his later role as Middle East envoy.
The International Media Office (IMO), in a statement said these claims are entirely false and so lacking in credibility that they can only be described as absurd.
In response to false accusations carried by The New York Times, IMO said Qatari investment entities, both state and private, have maintained business relationships with Witkoff for many years, long before President Trump was elected.
"These accusations come from questionable sources and are intended to target Qatar and Witkoff as part of a coordinated effort to sow tension and division between Qatar and the United States, while undermining efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. They serve the interests of bad actors who oppose the work our two countries are doing to advance international peace and stability.
"The New York Times chose to disregard key facts shared with them in order to manufacture a story - for example, that the hotel in question was not owned by Witkoff or his companies at the time of purchase."
The IMO said Qatar always interacts with the United States government at an institutional level. "Our relations are built on decades of department-to-department co-operation across a range of shared interests, including diplomacy, security and economic partnership.
"Qatar's investment decisions are kept entirely separate from diplomacy. Strict governance ensures that one does not influence the other." The IMO said Qatar's investments in the United States are based strictly on long-term economic and financial criteria. "In cases where business and diplomatic interests overlap, safeguards are introduced to prevent any conflict of interest."
