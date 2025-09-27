Egypt FM: Mideast On Brink Of Explosion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned on Saturday that Israel's war on Gaza has pushed the Middle East to "the brink of explosion" and put the credibility of the international system at risk.
"The Middle East stands on the brink of explosion. All the elements of peace, security and stability are absent, and there is no respect for international legitimacy," the Egyptian top diplomat said in a speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"Israel cannot enjoy security while denying it to others, and this region cannot enjoy stability without a Palestinian state," he told the assembly.
He went on to say that eighty years after its founding, the UN bears little resemblance to its original ideals.
"The multilateral system is being eroded, crimes are being committed in full view of the world, and the international community is a mere spectator," Minister Abdelatty said.
He described the Middle East as a region stripped of peace and security, where Israel's "wanton and unjust war, driven by an extremist ideology, seeks only destruction, killing and systematic starvation."
He lamented that Palestinians are falling victim to "the heinous Israeli practices, a brutal and unjust war against unarmed innocent civilians."
He said Palestinians are enduring destruction, starvation, and mass displacement, while the world acts "as a spectator," adding that Israel's genocide, occupation, and denial of Palestinian rights "have stripped the region of any hope for peace or security."
He reiterated that Egypt will never participate in a "new Nakba" against the Palestinians, affirming its rejection of any forced displacement scenarios.
"Egypt has a vision for achieving peace in the region," he said, noting that Cairo was the first to lay peace foundations in the Middle East and warning that these foundations "are now at risk."
The foreign minister also condemned the repeated Israeli violations of the sovereignty of Syrian and Lebanese territories.
Abdelatty warned that the entire region and the world are at "a decisive crossroads," with regional and international tensions reaching a critical point.
He stressed that the region faces a stark choice: "either steer the Middle East back toward rationality and respect for international law, or slide into chaos where force decides the outcome."
The minister warned that relying on brute force to shape the international order is a path to disaster.
"Some may believe they can impose order through force in times of chaos, but history shows that the intoxication of power always ends in catastrophe, with its wielder the first to pay the price," he said.
He praised US President Donald Trump's commitment to work with regional leaders to end the war in Gaza, affirming that Egypt is ready to build on his vision to restore stability.
Minister Abdelatty emphasized that Cairo will continue coordination with Qatar and the US to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the need to ensure the influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Regarding Libya, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for preserving its state institutions and eliminating the presence of foreign fighters.
He accused Ethiopia of violating international law and imposing fait accompli with its unilateral actions on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), further destabilizing the Horn of Africa and the Eastern Nile Basin regions.
He further stressed that Egypt will not compromise in safeguarding its rights" to the Nile River, noting that the UN Charter and international law guarantee Cairo's "existential interests" in the waterway. (end)
