TVK Rally Stampede: Home Ministry Seeks Report From Tamil Nadu Govt

New Delhi [India]: The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, government sources said on Saturday. Thirty one people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening, officials said. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy. DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families.

MK Stalin to Visit Karur

He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care. "Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

