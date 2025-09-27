Trump Orders Deployment Of Troops To 'War Ravaged Portland', ICE Facilities: Use 'Full Force If Necessary'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send troops to protect 'war-ravaged Portland' and federal immigration facilities.

Trump said on Saturday he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle“domestic terrorists” as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.

He made the announcement on social media, writing that he was directing the Department of Defense to“provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland.”

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa , and other domestic terrorists," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I am also authorising Full Force, if necessary," he added, without specifying what "full force" meant.

According to the Associated Press, Trump said the decision was necessary to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as“under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Republican president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the“radical left,” which he blames for the country's problems with political violence.

Earlier in September, Trump had described living in Portland as“like living in hell” and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

He deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the District of Columbia .

In Tennessee, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday Republican Gov. Bill Lee said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city.

