Will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Run For US Presidential Election? American Actor And Wrestler Reveals...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, an American actor and wrestler, has once again hinted on his decision to run for president in the United States election after“seriously considering” in 2017 which didn't happen and bringing up the idea again in 2021, stating he'd be open to it if“that's what the people wanted", according to USA Today.

Given the strong support fans have shown the actor on social media in recent years, it's no surprise that talk of a presidential run is still a possibility for Johnson. In a recent interview with Variety, The Rock was asked whether he might ever take that major step. While he acknowledged his love for acting, the 53-year-old didn't rule out the idea.

“It's wild, man,” Johnson said.“I'm always honored when people ask that. I love what I do. I love storytelling. But yeah...we'll see," Variety quoted him as saying.

Although The Smashing Machine star has often expressed his passion for acting, it could suggest that a potential presidential bid is being set aside for now, which remains uncertain. While Johnson told CBS on Sunday Morning in October 2022 that he wouldn't run in 2024, citing his commitment to parenting, the door still appears open for a possible campaign in 2028 or 2032, at least for now.

The speculation about Johnson potentially running for president has persisted ever since he initially mentioned the idea. As reported by Newsweek in April 2021, a Piplsay poll showed that 46 percent of Americans would back his candidacy. Adding fuel to the discussion, The Rock shared the article and included a comment that intensified public interest.

Johnson mentioned,“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve the people."

As of August 2025, decentralised betting platform Polymarket gave Johnson higher odds of winning the 2028 presidential election than former Vice President Kamala Harris , according to CoinDesk. However, those odds have since adjusted, with both Johnson and Harris now holding a four percent chance, trailing behind Gavin Newsom at 36 percent, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 11 percent, and Pete Buttigieg at six percent, Mens's Journal report said.