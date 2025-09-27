Azerbaijan Calls For Stronger International Action On Fate Of Missing Persons At UN General Assembly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has appealed to the international community regarding the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing as a result of Armenia's aggression,reports.

Speaking at the High-Level Meeting on“Missing Persons in Armed Conflict: Advancing the Search for Answers” held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Mammadov highlighted the urgent humanitarian dimension of the issue.

He stressed that the fate of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis remains unresolved and called on the international community to strengthen joint efforts to uncover the truth and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The Deputy Minister's appeal underscored Azerbaijan's consistent demand for accountability and greater global action in addressing the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.