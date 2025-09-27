Azerbaijan Calls For Stronger International Action On Fate Of Missing Persons At UN General Assembly
Speaking at the High-Level Meeting on“Missing Persons in Armed Conflict: Advancing the Search for Answers” held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Mammadov highlighted the urgent humanitarian dimension of the issue.
He stressed that the fate of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis remains unresolved and called on the international community to strengthen joint efforts to uncover the truth and ensure justice for the victims and their families.
The Deputy Minister's appeal underscored Azerbaijan's consistent demand for accountability and greater global action in addressing the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
CommentsNo comment