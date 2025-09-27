Minister Of Foreign Affairs Calls For Global Unity And Measurable Diaspora Engagement To Drive Liberia's Transformation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, September 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

In a powerful address at the Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs called on Liberians across the globe to unite under the banner of reconciliation, national healing, and shared prosperity. The conference, held in Washington, D.C., convened diaspora leaders, government officials, and development partners to explore collaborative pathways for Liberia's future.

During her remarks, Minister Nyanti drew parallels between the conference theme-“Building the Future Together”-and the global theme at this year's UN General Assembly,“Better Together.” She highlighted the growing trend of isolationism worldwide and contrasted it with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision of inclusivity and unity.“While others are walking away, President Boakai wants us to embrace each other,” she said.“This is not just about us-it's about the generations unborn.”

The Minister emphasized that Liberia's progress is inseparable from its diaspora. She acknowledged the widespread perception that diaspora engagement is centered in the United States, but clarified that the vision extends globally.“Liberians are everywhere-on every continent-and they are all essential to our national agenda,” she stated.

She praised the unquantifiable love and support Liberians abroad continue to show through medical missions, scholarships, and community projects. However, she stressed the need for structure and visibility:“We must know who is doing what. That has to change.”

To address this gap, Minister Nyanti announced a strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco to develop a comprehensive diaspora database. This system will empower Liberian embassies and consulates to track diaspora locations, skill sets, and contributions.“We cannot manage what we cannot measure,” she declared.“This data will serve not just the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also the Ministry of Health, Education, Commerce, and the National Investment Commission.”

She illustrated the urgency by citing examples of other nations-India, Israel, Ethiopia-whose organized diasporas play measurable roles in national development. Liberia, she said, must follow suit.

Minister Nyanti underscored the Ministry's dual responsibility: to engage the diaspora in development and to protect their rights abroad.“We need you, but you also need us,” she said.“This is about protection and partnership-working together under the leadership of President Boakai to build a stronger Liberia.”

In a moment of national pride, Minister Nyanti announced Liberia's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history. She recounted Liberia's previous partial term in 1961 and emphasized that this time, Liberia earned the full mandate.“This is a testament to the credibility and integrity of our leadership,” she said.“We bring to the international stage our collective experiences-our resilience, our voice, and our commitment to a just and peaceful world.”

The Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference was not merely a gathering-it was a declaration of purpose. Under the leadership of President Boakai and the stewardship of Minister Nyanti, Liberia is forging a path of unity, discovery, and global partnership. The nation is ready to build its future together-with every Liberian, everywhere.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.