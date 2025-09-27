Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peace In Ladakh Can't Be Achieved By Arresting Wangchuk: Congress

2025-09-27 08:09:01
File Photo

Leh- Asserting that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has become the most visible and vocal face of Ladakh agitation, the Congress unit here has said that no amount of“vilification campaign and trumped-up charges” against him would hold true in the eyes of the local population.

It said the government is terribly mistaken if it believes arresting Wangchuk would help restore peace and harmony in the region.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and was lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, two days after protesters demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh turned violent and indulged in widespread violence.

Four protesters were killed and 90 others were injured in the clashes.

“Congress party strongly condemns the unwarranted arrest of the renowned activist. His only fault was that he held the BJP accountable for its election promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

