Diplomat: Kuwait Keen On Combating Climate Change By Adopting Various Policies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TAIWAN, CHINA, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait is keen to contribute effectively to international efforts to combat climate change, said Representative of the Embassy of Kuwait to the People's Republic of China, Counselor Faisal Al-Mawed on Saturday.
During his speech at the 2025 Taiwan Low-Carbon Energy Development Forum, Counselor Al-Mawed affirmed that Kuwait has adopted clear policies to enhance energy efficiency and diversify its sources, within the framework of its development vision "New Kuwait 2035".
He also noted that Kuwait has launched several pioneering renewable energy projects, including the "Shegaya" project, which generates electricity from solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources and it aims to increase energy efficiency and modernize infrastructure.
The Counselor emphasized that Kuwait is working to support scientific research, encourage innovation, and use modern technology to build sustainable national capabilities.
Kuwait believes that building a new global energy system requires a genuine partnership between countries, based on climate justice, technology transfer, and the provision of sustainable financing to developing countries, while taking into account the circumstances of oil-producing countries, he added.
The Taiwan Low-Carbon Energy Development Forum 2025 kicked off Saturday in Taiwan, Shanxi Province, northern China. Organized by the Shanxi Provincial Government and the Ministry of National Energy, the forum drew the participation of senior officials and international experts in the fields of energy and low-carbon transformation.
The opening ceremony featured a speech delivered by Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of Shanxi Province and Chairman of the Provincial Council, Tang Dengjie. (end)
