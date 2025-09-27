Two-Day 'Udyam Yuva Festival' Concludes at Govt Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar

Srinagar- The two-day “Udyam Yuva Festival” aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students, successfully concluded today at the Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar.

The event was organized under the visionary“ Mission YUVA ” project of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, aimed to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and holistic development among the youth. The valedictory ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, marking a fitting end to the vibrant event.

Principal of the college, Er. Imtiaz Ahmad Shaw, presented the welcome address and shed light on the imperative need for organizing such events, followed by lamp lighting and cultural program by students of Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar.

Rifat Aftab Qureshi (KAS), Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Srinagar, presided over the inaugural Ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In her address, the Chief Guest, Rifat Aftab Qureshi (KAS), lauded the initiative and emphasized the critical importance of students excelling beyond their academic curricula. She stressed the need for continuously enhancing skills to remain competitive and employable in diverse professional spheres. Smt. Qureshi particularly highlighted the significance of instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in young women, encouraging them to become job creators rather than job seekers, thereby contributing directly to the economic development of the region. She also distributed cash prizes along with appreciation certificates among the winners of the competitions held in Essay, Speech, Quiz, and Painting events.

Various stalls were erected across the college campus wherein the students displayed an impressive array of prototypes and items meticulously prepared by the students, demonstrating their technical skills, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial potential. The Chief Guest took a keen interest in the projects, interacting with the students and appreciating their hard work and innovation.