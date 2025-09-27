Russian Forces Attack Energy Facilities In Chernihiv Region, Civilian Injured By FPV Drone
"In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, an enemy FPV drone hit the yard of a local resident, a 32-year-old civilian man," Chaus wrote.
The victim has been hospitalized, and doctors describe his condition as moderate.
Chaus added that 21 settlements in the region came under fire in the past 24 hours.Read also: Russian army attacks energy facilities in Chernihiv region
"Once again, energy infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv district were targeted. Repair work in the regional center is ongoing," he said.
In addition to striking energy sites, Russian forces attacked an agricultural enterprise, sparking a fire that was later extinguished. In the Koriukivka district, a drone strike damaged a household and burned down a barn.
On September 25, the enemy carried out more than 60 attacks on over 20 settlements in the Chernihiv region.
