Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Shares Social Media Post On Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


2025-09-27 06:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, marked September 27 - Remembrance Day with a post on her social media account, Trend reports.

"September 27 - Remembrance Day

We commemorate our martyrs with pride and respect!" the post reads.

Meanwhile, September 27, which has become a page of great heroism of Azerbaijan, is the Day of Remembrance of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Motherland, for the integrity of Azerbaijan.

