389,000 Subscribers Receive Minimum Wage-SSC
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 27 (Petra) -A total of approximately 389,425 Social Security Corporation (SSC) subscribers are currently receiving the approved minimum wage of JD290.
In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, the SSC said 193,185 Jordanian subscribers are listed under this category, representing 49.6% of the total minimum wage recipients.
Meanwhile, 196,240 non-Jordanian compulsory subscribers are receiving the minimum wage working in establishments within the Kingdom, constituting 50.4%.
Out of the overall figure, workers lsited on the minimum wage constitute approximately 24% of the total active SSC subscribers at about 1,612,000.
The Tripartite Committee for Labor Affairs unanimously decided to raise the minimum wage for private sector workers from JD260 to JD290, effective January 1, 2027, and implement it until December 31, 2027.
In a related context, Ministry of Labor's "Himaya-protection "platform recorded 291 labor complaints during January-August period 2025, related to the failure of some private sector establishments to pay the minimum wage.
