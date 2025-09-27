Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Additional Train Service To Ganja Scheduled Ahead Of III CIS Games

Additional Train Service To Ganja Scheduled Ahead Of III CIS Games


2025-09-27 05:05:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the upcoming opening of the III CIS Games in Ganja, an additional train service has been arranged to facilitate passenger travel, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC announced that the extra train will depart from Baku on September 28 at 13:00 and is scheduled to arrive at Ganja railway station at 16:56. The ticket price for the Baku–Ganja route is set at 18.89 manats (about $11).

The additional service is aimed at meeting increased passenger demand as athletes, delegations, and visitors gather in Ganja for the official launch of the Games, which bring together participants from across the Commonwealth of Independent States.

MENAFN27092025000195011045ID1110118336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search