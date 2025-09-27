Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, September 27, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Doce Maravilha at Jockey Club, Matanza Ritual at Circo Voador, Black Alien“20 anos de Babylon By Gus” at Fundição Progresso, and the flashback party Rebobina at Rio Scenarium lead the night; also notable are Guto Brant at Audio Rebel and the Ariana-themed Festa da Ari at Galeria Café. Top Picks Tonight Doce Maravilha - Jockey Club Brasileiro (festival) Why picked: Major Brazilian-music festival curated by Nelson Motta with one-off collaborations and daytime-to-night sessions. Start: 12:00 (gates/open) Address: Praça Santos Dumont, 31 - Gávea Website: Doce Maravilha (official) Tickets/door: Eventim ticket page (16+; day and passport options).

Tip: Arrive early for security and to catch the special collab sets; shade and hydration matter in Gávea's sun.

Matanza Ritual - Album launch at Circo Voador (Lapa) Why picked: High-energy rock night launching“A Vingança é Meu Motor” at one of Rio's most iconic stages. Start: Doors 20:00; show 22:00 Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n - Lapa Website: Circo Voador Tickets/door: Eventim (earlier lots from ~R$80 meia / R$160 inteira; later tiers higher).

Crowd: Rock/alt; expect circle-pit energy near the front and late post-show bars under the Arcos.

Black Alien - 20 anos de“Babylon By Gus” - Fundição Progresso (Lapa) Why picked: Landmark anniversary show by a Rio hip-hop icon in a big-room Lapa venue. Start: Doors 21:00 Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24 - Lapa Website: Fundição Progresso - programação Tickets/door: Officially sold out; check the venue's channels for any last-minute releases.

If you don't have a ticket, pair Circo Voador with Rio Scenarium instead and still stay in Lapa.

Rebobina - Flashback party at Rio Scenarium (Centro/Lapa) Why picked: A retro dance night ('70s–'90s hits) inside Rio's three-floor antique-themed club. Start: from 20:00 (Palco Dolores); venue open until late Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 - Centro Website: Rio Scenarium Tickets/door: Sympla - Rebobina (advance purchase recommended).

Dress easy-chic; there's usually a queue after 22:00 - buying ahead speeds entry.



Metrô runs Saturday roughly 05:00–00:00; after midnight use taxis or apps (Uber/99). Keep your phone pocketed streetside, especially in Lapa.

Carry a photo ID for entry; most venues accept cards but small bars may prefer Pix/cash. Buy tickets in advance where possible; venues may hit capacity by 22:00–23:00.

Also notable Guto Brant - Audio Rebel (Botafogo) Start: 20:00 Address: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 - Botafogo Website: Audio Rebel agenda Tickets/door: Around R$30 at the door/site. Festa da Ari - Especial“Positions” (Ariana) - Galeria Café (Ipanema) Start: 23:00 Address: Rua Teixeira de Melo, 31 - Ipanema Website: Galeria Café - programação Tickets/door: Shotgun listing (arrive early for entry). Suggested route Day-into-night: Start at Doce Maravilha in Gávea (from 12:00). Around 20:00 head to Lapa: if you have tickets, pick Black Alien at Fundição (doors 21:00) or Matanza Ritual at Circo Voador (show 22:00). After the show, walk 8–10 min to Rio Scenarium for Rebobina. Night-owl finish: rideshare to Ipanema for Galeria Café's Ariana party (from 23:00). Getting around & quick tips

All times are local (America/São_Paulo). Check links before you go for any last-minute changes.

Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, September 27, 2025