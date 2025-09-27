Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 27, 2025
Tip: Arrive early for security and to catch the special collab sets; shade and hydration matter in Gávea's sun.Matanza Ritual - Album launch at Circo Voador (Lapa) Why picked: High-energy rock night launching“A Vingança é Meu Motor” at one of Rio's most iconic stages. Start: Doors 20:00; show 22:00 Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n - Lapa Website: Circo Voador Tickets/door: Eventim (earlier lots from ~R$80 meia / R$160 inteira; later tiers higher).
Crowd: Rock/alt; expect circle-pit energy near the front and late post-show bars under the Arcos.Black Alien - 20 anos de“Babylon By Gus” - Fundição Progresso (Lapa) Why picked: Landmark anniversary show by a Rio hip-hop icon in a big-room Lapa venue. Start: Doors 21:00 Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24 - Lapa Website: Fundição Progresso - programação Tickets/door: Officially sold out; check the venue's channels for any last-minute releases.
If you don't have a ticket, pair Circo Voador with Rio Scenarium instead and still stay in Lapa.Rebobina - Flashback party at Rio Scenarium (Centro/Lapa) Why picked: A retro dance night ('70s–'90s hits) inside Rio's three-floor antique-themed club. Start: from 20:00 (Palco Dolores); venue open until late Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 - Centro Website: Rio Scenarium Tickets/door: Sympla - Rebobina (advance purchase recommended).
Dress easy-chic; there's usually a queue after 22:00 - buying ahead speeds entry.Also notable Guto Brant - Audio Rebel (Botafogo) Start: 20:00 Address: Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 - Botafogo Website: Audio Rebel agenda Tickets/door: Around R$30 at the door/site. Festa da Ari - Especial“Positions” (Ariana) - Galeria Café (Ipanema) Start: 23:00 Address: Rua Teixeira de Melo, 31 - Ipanema Website: Galeria Café - programação Tickets/door: Shotgun listing (arrive early for entry). Suggested route Day-into-night: Start at Doce Maravilha in Gávea (from 12:00). Around 20:00 head to Lapa: if you have tickets, pick Black Alien at Fundição (doors 21:00) or Matanza Ritual at Circo Voador (show 22:00). After the show, walk 8–10 min to Rio Scenarium for Rebobina. Night-owl finish: rideshare to Ipanema for Galeria Café's Ariana party (from 23:00). Getting around & quick tips
Metrô runs Saturday roughly 05:00–00:00; after midnight use taxis or apps (Uber/99). Keep your phone pocketed streetside, especially in Lapa.
Carry a photo ID for entry; most venues accept cards but small bars may prefer Pix/cash.
Buy tickets in advance where possible; venues may hit capacity by 22:00–23:00.
