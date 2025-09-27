NSS General Secretary Stands Firm On 'Sabarimala' Meeting
Speaking to the media before addressing a public meeting at the NSS headquarters in Perunna, Changanacherry, Nair said he had already made his position clear and had“nothing further to add.”
Nair responded to the ongoing protests against him from a section of the NSS units by saying,“Those who wish to protest may continue, but it will not change my stance. People who want to protest can go ahead. That's their choice, and it's direct."
He added that the protests would only give him“a little publicity” and emphasized there was no need to repeatedly question his position.
Later, after the meeting, he told the media that he was responding to the recently held 'Sabarimala' meeting organised with the full support of the Vijayan government.
“The equidistant policy in politics has been there for the NSS since the days of Mannathu Padmanabhan, and there is no change in it,” said Nair.
The meeting, primarily convened to approve the NSS's annual income and expenditure statement, has drawn attention due to Nair's firm political stance, particularly on the Sabarimala issue, which has been a point of contention in Kerala politics.
With protests emerging across various parts of the state, Nair's position is expected to generate further debate within the gathering.
Amidst this, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan weighed in on the controversy, criticizing shifts in the Vijayan government's policy on Sabarimala that have shifted time and again.
“For the Congress-led UDF, we have only one position -- a truly secular approach, which has been consistent always,” Satheesan said.
He accused Vijayan of changing his approach over the years, claiming,“Till recently, Vijayan was banking on minority community appeasement tactics, and when it failed to win rewards, he shifted to majority community appeasement. We have always maintained a truly secular position.”
The remarks underline the polarized debate surrounding Sabarimala, where political affiliations and public sentiment intersect.
While Nair dismisses the protests as inconsequential yet acknowledges their publicity, Satheesan's criticism reflects the Opposition's broader concern over perceived shifts in government policy.
As the NSS meeting proceeds at Perunna, officials are set to finalize financial matters, and the spotlight remains on the General Secretary's stance and its ripple effects across the state.
