Dubai Fountain To Add 2 New Special Afternoon Shows Starting October 1

The Dubai Fountain will resume regular show timings upon reopening with two additional afternoon performances at 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm daily, and on Fridays at 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm, Emaar said in a statement.

Evening performances will run from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm, with intervals of 30 minutes, offering visitors multiple opportunities to enjoy the fountain's stunning choreography.

Emaar has promised that the first shows will mark a special moment for all fountain enthusiasts. With this, excitement and anticipation are building for Dubai's residents and the international community alike.

The Dubai Fountain will open on October 1 after the first phase of renovation was completed ahead of schedule. Work done on the fountain included essential maintenance works such as tiling, water insulation, and painting to preserve the fountain's signature beauty and ensure its continued safety and reliability.

The attraction was closed for five months this year, and its reopening has drawn significant interest from both locals and international visitors. Some international visitors have even planned their Dubai trips around this momentous occasion. It is the world's largest choreographed fountain system, and it will once again welcome visitors, ready to captivate audiences with its timeless display of water, light, and music.

Emaar has also confirmed that Phase Two of the renovation is set for completion in Q2 2026. This next stage will see the installation of innovative new features designed to elevate the Dubai Fountain experience even further.