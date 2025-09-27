Immersive Artist & Animation Director Charuvi Agrawal Addresses Students At AAFT Orientation 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The AAFT Orientation Program 2025 turned into an inspiring and futuristic exchange of ideas with the presence of Charuvi Agrawal, renowned Immersive Artist, Animation Director, Founder of Charuvi Design Labs, and Industry Dean of AAFT School of Animation. The session was hosted at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, where students from the AAFT School of Data Science, AAFT School of Animation, and AAFT School of Digital Media had the privilege to interact with her.
Addressing the gathering, Charuvi Agrawal spoke about the rapidly evolving landscape of animation, immersive media, and digital technologies. She encouraged students to embrace innovation, experimentation, and interdisciplinary learning, stressing that the future of storytelling lies in the seamless blending of creativity with cutting-edge technology. Her insights on art, data, and digital convergence left a deep impact on the young minds eager to shape careers in the AVGC and digital media industries.
In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the creative arts and media education, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured Charuvi Agrawal with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT.
Dr. Marwah applauded her pioneering work and commitment to nurturing talent, calling her - a true visionary in the animation and immersive art space whose presence at AAFT will continue to inspire generations of students.
The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students gained practical insights and motivation to pursue excellence in their respective fields.
