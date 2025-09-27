Openinterest Unveils Global Payment Innovation Roadmap

OpenInterest (OI), a growing force in financial technology, has announced a new roadmap that is attracting strong international interest. The plan focuses on a digital payment model and global expansion strategy, marking a major milestone for the project.

At the center of this roadmap is the launch of OI's own digital unit of value. Designed to go beyond basic utility, it will provide exclusive rewards to early contributors and active participants. This approach strengthens loyalty among long-term supporters while creating clear incentives for new users. Plans are underway for availability on major international platforms, opening more opportunities as adoption grows.

A major highlight of the roadmap is a payment solution that makes digital value usable in everyday life. In partnership with international providers, OI is preparing a payment card that works at Visa merchants worldwide. Unlike conventional models that require preloaded balances, the card is expected to reflect account value in real time and apply it directly at checkout. Users will also be able to withdraw cash from ATMs globally.

The OI platform is being developed as an all-in-one financial ecosystem, integrating payments, FX, rewards, and financial services. With this model, OI has strong potential to expand into global e-commerce. Customers may soon be able to pay directly on platforms such as Amazon, AliExpress, and major online travel agencies. The company's Asia-based strategy is also seen as offering a fresh balance in the global payments sector, where demand for practical digital solutions is rising.

Every transaction processed through OI is designed to include a built-in reward mechanism linked to stable assets, enhancing reliability and trust across the system. This ensures that spending is not only a purchase but also an opportunity to earn.

Industry experts observe,“This project is not about another payment card. By enabling digital value to be used directly for global purchases and ATM withdrawals, OI is moving closer to treating digital assets as everyday money.”

Through this announcement, OpenInterest has positioned itself as more than just a financial platform. With its roadmap focused on real-world usability and innovation, OI is aiming to lead the next stage of growth in global payments.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment guidance, or an offer to buy or sell any financial products or services. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.