Kingkonree Celebrates 25 Years Of Providing Custom Solid Surface Globally.

The position of KingKonree as the go-to place for premium quality solid surface products for kitchens and bathrooms seems unshaken, judging by the feat achieved by the company in the past 25 years. KingKonree has grown in leaps and bounds, evolving with time and ensuring its wide range of customers in China and other parts of the world continue to enjoy a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality.







According to a recent report published by Market Research Future, the global solid surface material market was valued at $2.76 billion. The figure is also projected to hit $6.83 billion by 2034, driven by tech advancement and increasing demand for green solid surface offerings. Despite the amazing numbers already recorded and even the fantastic projection, customers still struggle to get the desired solid surface products. However, the team at KingKonree seems to have cracked the code in this regard, a claim substantiated by the longevity of the company amid rave reviews from different categories of clients.

KingKonree currently offers a variety of solid surface products, all designed with a mix of craftsmanship and quality materials, ensuring customers get professional solid surface sanitary ware, solid surface countertops, and solid surface sheets. Therefore, it is not surprising that the company is celebrating over 25 years of providing custom solid surface, as it continues to thrive in a space where hundreds of businesses have faltered.







The milestone achieved by KingKonree is undeniable, helping more than 800 clients worldwide to complete over 2,000 projects and accumulating over 1,000 molds for solid surface products. KingKonree currently offers solid surface solutions to different types of projects, ranging from hotels to hospitals, commercial properties, restaurants, and residential. The product range includes Solid Surface Basin, Bathroom Vanity Cabinet, Solid Surface Kitchen Worktops, Solid Surface Bathroom Countertop, Cultured Marble Vanity Sink, and Solid Surface Bathtub. Other categories of products from KingKonree are Cultured Marble Shower Walls, Shower Stool, Faucets, Shower Niche, Shower Trays, and Mirror.

