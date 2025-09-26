Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day

2025-09-26 07:06:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Azernews , the post states: "The cherished memory of our heroes who fell for the homeland will always live in our hearts! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace!"

