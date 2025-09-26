Trailblazer Merger Corporation I
|Trust Balance as of September 26, 2025 (including accrued but unpaid interest)
|$
|27,915,602
|Amounts to be withdrawn for Tax Obligations
|$
|(127,217
|)
|)
|Estimated Trust Balance After Tax Withdrawal
|$
|27,788,384
|Estimated Amount Per Share After Tax Withdrawal
|$
|11.68 ((based on 2,379,616 shares of common stock subject to redemption
The Company does not intend to extend the redemption deadline and does not intend to solicit additional proxies. Any request for redemption, once made by a stockholder, may be withdrawn at any time. If a stockholder has previously submitted a request to redeem its shares of Class A Common Stock in connection with the Meeting and would like to reverse such request, such stockholder may make such request by contacting the Company's transfer agent at the following address:
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
One State Street Plaza, 30th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Attn: SPAC Redemption Team
Email: ...
TBMC Contact:
Yosef Eichorn
Chief Development Officer
Trailblazer Merger Corporation I
(646) 747-9618
...
