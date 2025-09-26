Indra Energy Customers Fuel Reforestation And Community Empowerment In Senegal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Senegal's Green Future: Indra Energy Customers Fuel Vital Ecosystem Restoration

- Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra EnergyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the successful launch of its innovative Green Tree Energy Plans , Indra Energy is proud to share deeper insights into its first impactful reforestation project its customers are supporting in Senegal, in partnership with veritree. This initiative empowers Indra Energy customers to directly contribute to global ecosystem restoration and community well-being simply by powering their homes with Indra Energy's renewable energy plan.For years, conventional farming practices in Senegal have led to widespread land degradation, jeopardizing local livelihoods and contributing to biodiversity loss. The Ndankou and Patte Forests, vital natural resources, have suffered from encroaching monocropping practices and dwindling tree cover.Through the Green Tree Energy Plans, Indra Energy customers are directly contributing to a crucial project aimed at rehabilitating 30,000 hectares of degraded land. This ambitious effort begins by working with 6,000 local farming families, each focused on restoring one hectare of land. By introducing sustainable agricultural practices and fostering a sense of community ownership, the program seeks to revitalize these landscapes and contribute to the long-term health and prosperity of the Gambia River Watershed. This initiative goes beyond simply planting verified trees; it's about rebuilding a thriving environment that supports both nature and the people who depend on it."It's truly inspiring to witness the direct impact our customers are having in Senegal through their participation in the Green Tree Energy Plans," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. "Their commitment to renewable energy is not only helping to restore vital ecosystems but also empowering communities and fostering sustainable practices for the future of the Gambia River Watershed. It's a powerful example of how collective action can drive meaningful change.""Indra's partnership enables us to plant verified, crop-bearing trees in Senegal," said David Luba, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships at veritree. "Each Green Tree Energy Plan supports local planters' nutritional and economic needs while meeting customers' renewable energy demands, showcasing what using business for good can look like in the modern economy."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent, licensed supplier of renewable electricity and carbon-offset natural gas. Their residential plans help customers reduce their carbon footprint - without installing solar panels - by using energy paired with renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon offsets*. The Green Tree Energy plans are a natural extension of Indra's mission to make climate-positive energy accessible, simple, and impactful. Green Tree Energy plans are available in seven markets across utilities in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. They include fixed rates competitive with local markets and utilities, and customers may choose between six-month or twelve-month terms. Not all states include both electric and natural gas plans.About veritreeveritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.*If you enroll on a 100% Renewable Energy plan with Indra Energy as a residential and/or small commercial customer, one hundred percent (100%) of your electricity usage will be paired with renewable energy certificates generated from renewable or alternative energy sources in the United States, which may include wind, solar, hydro or any other zero-emission sources which have been qualified as such. The amount of RECs that exceed any mandatory renewable portfolio, or clean standard requirements may be generated from renewable or alternative energy sources located anywhere in the United States. Indra will retire RECs in a regional generation attribute system, such as PJM Gats for customers in NJ, PA, MD, VA, IL, DC, DE territories, or via ISO - New England for customers in MA; the RECs are not generated in the State of Illinois. If you select a natural gas product, one hundred percent (100%) of your natural gas usage will be matched with carbon offsets.

