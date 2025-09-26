Kraneshares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) Joins LPL Financial's No-Transaction-Fee Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technologies and innovative global asset classes, today announced that the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Nasdaq: AGIX) has been added to LPL Financial's No-Transaction-Fee (NTF) platform, expanding accessibility for LPL's more than 22,000 financial advisors and their clients.

LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer and a leading provider of investment and business solutions to financial advisors across the United States. Its NTF platform allows advisors to offer a curated range of ETFs and mutual funds without incurring transaction charges, improving cost efficiency for investors. However, investors are still responsible for the ongoing expenses of the ETFs, such as management fees and other operating costs.

AGIX: A New Approach to AI Investing

AGIX offers a blended approach to AI exposure :



Private AI Leaders: Exposure to private artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic (3.92% weight in AGIX) and xAI (1.97% weight in AGIX)1, offering investors a chance to participate in early-stage innovation typically limited to venture capital and private equity investors. Public Market Innovators: Allocations to publicly listed companies involved in the AI ecosystem-from semiconductors and cloud infrastructure to software and application layers-helping investors capture the full value chain of AI adoption.



“Artificial intelligence is positioned as a significant growth opportunity in this decade,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares.“AGIX allows investors to gain exposure not only to the household names of AI but also emerging companies-both public and private-participating in this technological transformation.”

Coinciding with AGIX's addition to LPL's NTF platform, KraneShares will host a live webinar on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 , titled“Anthropic's Surge & The Potential Benefits of Pre-IPO Exposure in AI ETFs.” The session will feature speakers from Etna Capital Partners and KraneShares, covering the outlook for public and private AI markets, key developments from companies like Anthropic and xAI, and a review of AGIX's positioning and performance. Investors can register here .

KraneShares' Broader Presence on the LPL Platform

KraneShares joined the LPL NTF platform in January 2025 and now offers 13 ETFs spanning emerging technologies, carbon markets, China exposure, and income solutions. These include:



China: KWEB (China Internet), KURE (China Healthcare), KGRN (China Clean Technology), KSTR (STAR Market), KBA (China A-Shares)

Options Income: KLIP

Carbon Credits: KRBN

Fixed Income & U.S. Equity: IVOL, BNDD, KVLE Global Technology & Emerging Markets: AGIX, KARS (Electric Vehicles), KEMQ, KEMX



The expansion of KraneShares' products on the NTF platform coincides with the firm's strategic partnership with InspereX, further enhancing distribution into LPL's advisor network.

For the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please visit .

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on delivering global investors innovative, high-conviction strategies. The firm is known for its China-focused and climate-focused ETFs, as well as its solutions across emerging markets, carbon allowances, options income, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. KraneShares helps investors access transformative growth opportunities through research-driven products and educational resources.

For more information, visit .

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: /agix . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

AGIX may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify AGIX's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. AGIX is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause AGIX to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain. AGIX is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. AGIX may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as AGIX increases in size, the impact of IPOs on AGIX's performance will generally decrease.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If AGIX does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX's assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, AGIX is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.

A large number of shares of AGIX are held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholders can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders. AGIX is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

