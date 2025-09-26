Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's Exports To Syria Up By 400% In First Seven Months Of 2025

2025-09-26 08:05:43
Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- From the start of this year to the end of last July, national exports to Syria saw a noteworthy 400 percent increase, continuing their rising trajectory.
The value of exports to Syria increased to JD130 million from JD26 million in the same time previous year, according to foreign trade data released by the Department of Statistics and tracked by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).
In contrast, the Kingdom's imports from Syria over the same time period totaled JD62 million, a 100 percent increase over JD31 million the previous year.
Building goods like cement, iron, marble, tiles, paints, and pipes, as well as electrical equipment, food and agricultural products, and chemicals, make up the majority of Jordan's exports to the Syrian market.

