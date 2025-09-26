EBRD Reveals Potential Annual Gas Saving Volume From Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Boost

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan can save 300,000 cubic meters of gas per year, Principal Banker for the Energy Sector of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Sandro Museridze said during the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Developing a long-term low-carbon development path for Azerbaijan requires energy system modeling to ensure energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure sustainable growth. In this process, the introduction of renewable energy sources and the integration of regional grids create both opportunities and challenges," he explained.

According to him, at present, over 80 percent of the operational capacity in Azerbaijan is derived from hydrocarbon resources, specifically oil and natural gas.

"However, by adding just two renewable energy sources, about 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas per year can be saved. This gas can be used, for example, for the production of hydrogen, which is being discussed today. So, there are both opportunities and challenges," Museridze noted.

The EBRD official emphasized that the gradual adaptation of the market and regional cooperation supports this process.

"That's why the power grid is very important because the grid is not only for one country, but also a means of integration between countries. The idea of ​​​​the 'energy corridor', which has been repeatedly mentioned in today's discussions, is of particular importance in this regard.

This has a great role for Azerbaijan, the region, and Central Asia because energy demand in Europe continues to grow clearly, creating a great opportunity for the region," he added.