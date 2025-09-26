EBRD Reveals Potential Annual Gas Saving Volume From Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Boost
"Developing a long-term low-carbon development path for Azerbaijan requires energy system modeling to ensure energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure sustainable growth. In this process, the introduction of renewable energy sources and the integration of regional grids create both opportunities and challenges," he explained.
According to him, at present, over 80 percent of the operational capacity in Azerbaijan is derived from hydrocarbon resources, specifically oil and natural gas.
"However, by adding just two renewable energy sources, about 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas per year can be saved. This gas can be used, for example, for the production of hydrogen, which is being discussed today. So, there are both opportunities and challenges," Museridze noted.
The EBRD official emphasized that the gradual adaptation of the market and regional cooperation supports this process.
"That's why the power grid is very important because the grid is not only for one country, but also a means of integration between countries. The idea of the 'energy corridor', which has been repeatedly mentioned in today's discussions, is of particular importance in this regard.
This has a great role for Azerbaijan, the region, and Central Asia because energy demand in Europe continues to grow clearly, creating a great opportunity for the region," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment