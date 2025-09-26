PLANOPTIK AG: Half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025

EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

PLANOPTIK AG has published its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025. It is available for download at .



Consolidated sales revenues in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 5,903 thousand, which is roughly on par with the previous year's figure of EUR 5,950 thousand. The first half of 2025 was still characterized by a subdued industrial environment, partly due to low demand for sensor technology for the automotive industry.



Consolidated EBITDA in accordance with IFRS amounted to EUR 900 thousand, slightly below the previous year's figure of EUR 1,002 thousand. This decline in earnings is mainly attributable to one-time expenses for the switch to the regulated market and the transition to IFRS. Further one-time expenses arose from the simplification of the Group's structures. EBIT amounted to EUR 185 thousand, compared to EUR 334 thousand in the first half of the previous year. EBT amounted to EUR 130 thousand, compared to EUR 299 thousand in the same period of the previous year.





Contact:

Stefan Thoma

PLANOPTIK AG

Ueber der Bitz 3

D-56479 Elsoff



Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52

About PLANOPTIK



PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use microstructured components from PLANOPTIK in their products. For state-of-the-art sensors, for even smaller microelectronics, and for new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.



More than 100 employees work together with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents for many years to come. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customized solutions for high production volumes.



