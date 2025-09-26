Integration Of Technology Necessary To Future Of Construction

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Dionne Best

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Technology must be incorporated into the foundation of quality construction, creating a housing sector that not only meets today's needs but anticipates tomorrow's challenges.

This was the message delivered by minister of housing, lands and maintenance, Christopher Gibbs, at the opening ceremony of the Barbados Annual Construction and Design Conference (BACDC) 2025 , held at Sandals Royal, Maxwell, Christ Church, under the theme“Integrating Technology into Quality Construction”.

Gibbs stressed that housing plays an integral role in providing solutions that emphasise affordability and sustainability, but transformation is necessary if the sector is to meet today's challenges.

“We have an opportunity now to build structures that are resilient, structures that implement technologies like light frame steel. These structures can allow us to employ more of an industrial approach to building now,” he told participants.

The minister also acknowledged past shortcomings in property maintenance but revealed a new focus for the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

“I feel as though NHC before was bogged down with both building, maintaining and all these other responsibilities. So why not segment the function of the different aspects of the ministry, so that we can be more effective?

“So, NHC will now be more responsible for maintaining properties, and as we look to implement a more industrial approach to building, the planning aspect of NHC can come to bear.”

The minister further disclosed plans for greater collaboration with industry providers to strengthen planning and design, with a strong emphasis on innovative building strategies. And he assured that small contractors would remain part of the process.

“So, the small contractors, the painters, the masons, the plumbers, we can engage in contracts with these individuals in order to maintain the government buildings, the estates, and we also have to deal with the derelict properties.”

On the issue of derelict housing, minister Gibbs said his vision is focused on renovation, rehabilitation, and repurposing as Barbados prepares to celebrate 60 years of Independence.

Also addressing the conference was minister of training and tertiary education, Sandra Husbands, who described the theme as transformative. She underscored the importance of embracing new technologies while ensuring that industry practitioners are equipped to adapt.

“Our world has changed, and everything in it is being changed by technology, being changed by innovations. And if, as a country, we want to keep up, if we want to sustain our current development and continue to prosper in this new environment, then we too must change...”

Minister Husbands highlighted that the conference represents strategic investment in both national growth and workforce development.“The BACDC supports the continuing professional development of industry professionals, while the Barbados Construction Gateway Initiative (BCGTI) opens doors for new entrants into the construction industry. Together, they form a powerful engine for growth.”

The minister also told attendees that the ministry is proud to support this initiative, which aligns with national goals of building a modern workforce for 21st-century Barbados.

“Globally, the construction industry is being reshaped by building information modeling, 3D printing and modular construction, smart materials and sensors, AI driven project management and sustainable building practices.”

“The ministry of training and tertiary education is committed to making these pathways accessible and attractive. We are investing in expanded TVET offerings in construction technology and engineering, strengthened industry partnerships digital infrastructure for blended learning, instructor training in emerging technologies....

“Let us remember [that] technology does not build infrastructure, people do. This conference encourages us to learn from global best practices, celebrate our local achievements, strengthen our training systems and prepare our workforce for the future. So together, we can ensure that Barbados not only builds but builds better, builds smarter and builds sustainably,” said minister Husbands.

The post Integration of technology necessary to future of construction appeared first on Caribbean News Global .