Green Logistics Market To Reach USD 2.06 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Rising E-Commerce And Sustainable Transportation Trends

"Green Logistics Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Green Logistics Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Green Logistics Market Overview

The Green Logistics Market size is estimated at USD 1.39 trillion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 2.06 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period (2025-2030). This steady expansion is driven by rising regulatory requirements, adoption of electric vehicles, and digital solutions that optimize transportation and storage efficiency. As organizations across manufacturing, retail, and healthcare sectors focus on reducing emissions, the Green Logistics Market share is becoming increasingly significant in shaping eco-conscious supply chains globally.

Growing awareness of environmental impact among consumers and regulators is further increasing demand, and the Green Logistics Market statistics highlight the rising importance of transparent and verifiable green logistics solutions in global supply chains.

Report Overview:

Key Trends in the Green Logistics Market

1. Tightening Net-Zero Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter net-zero mandates across supply chains, prompting companies to integrate carbon criteria into procurement decisions. Policies such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and California's Advanced Clean Truck regulations require logistics providers to demonstrate verified reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

2. Growth of Low-Carbon Last-Mile Solutions : The boom in e-commerce has intensified the need for low-emission last-mile delivery solutions. Urban congestion, zero-emission zones, and consumer expectations are driving the deployment of electric vans and AI-guided route planning.

3. Declining Costs of Electric and Fuel-Cell Vehicles: The costs of battery-electric and fuel-cell trucks have dropped significantly, making zero-emission fleets more financially viable. Heavy-duty electric vehicles now offer lower lifecycle costs, encouraging fleet operators to replace conventional trucks with cleaner alternatives.

4. AI-Enabled Route and Load Optimization: Artificial intelligence is being used to optimize routes and loads, reducing fuel consumption and improving delivery reliability. Machine-learning models that factor in traffic, weather, and road conditions can decrease fuel usage while improving asset utilization.

Green Logistics Market Segmentation

By End User: Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing & Industrial, Automotive

By Service Type: Warehousing and Storage, Transportation, Value-Added Services (Packaging, Kitting, Labelling)

By Geography: South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

Key Players in the Green Logistics Market

DHL Group: Global logistics provider offering sustainable transport solutions and carbon-neutral shipping options.

United Parcel Service (UPS): Focuses on low-emission delivery, electric vehicle integration, and green supply chain services.

FedEx Corporation: Implements eco-friendly delivery networks and energy-efficient fleet operations worldwide.

GEODIS: Provides sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions with a focus on reducing carbon footprint.

XPO Logistics: Offers environmentally conscious transportation and warehousing services across multiple sectors.

Bollore Logistics: Specializes in green logistics solutions, including sustainable transport and storage services.

Conclusion

The Green Logistics Market size is positioned for sustained growth, driven by regulatory pressures, technological adoption, and changing consumer expectations. Companies that integrate sustainable logistics practices are better equipped to win contracts, reduce operational costs, and meet environmental goals. .

As the market continues to expand, transparency in emissions reporting and the adoption of certified green services will be key differentiators for logistics providers. The Green Logistics Market trends indicate increasing prioritization of eco-friendly supply chains across various sectors.

