Gonzalo Maturana joined the Goizueta Business School in 2015 after completing his PhD in Finance at The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.
Professor Maturana's primary research focuses are in corporate finance, household finance, real estate finance, and conflicts of interest. His research has been published in leading academic journals and has also appeared in nonacademic outlets such as Bloomberg, MarketWatch, and the CFA digest. Among his research awards are the Michael J. Brennan Award for best paper in the Review of Financial Studies in 2017 and the Rising Scholar Award for best paper by a young researcher in the Review of Financial Studies in 2020.
Prior to joining the faculty at Goizueta, Professor Maturana held positions at the University of Chile and IM Trust, a Chilean investment bank. At Goizueta, he has taught Corporate Finance, Financial Services, and Applied Methods in Corporate Finance.Experience
