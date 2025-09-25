Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Senegal Pres. On Sidelines Of UNGA


2025-09-25 03:05:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York City.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and means of boosting them in a manner that serves the interests of two countries and their nations.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Headquarters in New York Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai were present. (end)
