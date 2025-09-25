Woosh Beauty Teams Up With Hallmark Brand Experiences To Spark Holiday Magic

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Clean beauty brand named Official Beauty Partner for the Hallmark Christmas Cruise and Hallmark Christmas Experience

- Andrea Abraham, Founder and CEO of Woosh Beauty YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Woosh Beauty , the clean beauty brand known for its innovative, time-saving makeup solutions, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Hallmark for two of the network's most beloved holiday events: the Hallmark Christmas Experience and the Hallmark Christmas Cruise.“We're beyond excited to partner with a brand as iconic and trusted as Hallmark,” said Andrea Abraham , Founder and CEO of Woosh Beauty.“Our audience aligns beautifully with Hallmark's, and this collaboration offers a special opportunity to connect with new fans in joyful, festive environments.”As the Official Beauty Partner for both events, Woosh Beauty will enjoy category exclusivity across face, eye, and lip cosmetics. The partnership includes immersive on-site activations, product inclusion in hospitality experiences, and dedicated digital and social media integrations designed to engage beauty lovers throughout the holiday season.“We're excited to have Woosh Beauty join us for the Hallmark Christmas Cruise and the Hallmark Christmas Experience,” added Chris Stathos, head of partnerships for brand experiences at Hallmark.“There will be exclusive beauty moments throughout both events, from engaging with Woosh products to tips & tricks from the Woosh Beauty team and special surprise and delight moments along the way.”The sold-out Hallmark Christmas Cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida to Cozumel Mexico November 6-10, 2025. The Hallmark Christmas Experience is the holiday event of the year bringing the charm of a Hallmark Christmas movie to life weekends from November 29 - December 21, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. With free, immersive activities and special ticketed experiences like Stars on Stage events and workshops with Hallmark artists, fans can be merry and find magic together.About Woosh BeautyWoosh Beauty is a clean beauty brand committed to simplifying the makeup routine with multi-tasking, easy-to-use products. From refillable palettes to award-winning beauty tools, each product is thoughtfully designed for real life-whether you're at home, on the go, or traveling. All Woosh products are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and Leaping Bunny Certified.# # #

Nicole Russo

Woosh Beaurty

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.