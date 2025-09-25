Lenovo & Nutanix Expand Partnership To Bring AI-Ready Cloud Infrastructure To India
The goal is to enable Indian businesses to deploy cloud, edge, and on-premises solutions more easily with a focus on efficiency, scale, and energy savings.
One of the key moves is local manufacturing: Lenovo will build servers at its Pondicherry facility, using liquid cooling technology (Neptune®) to boost AI performance while reducing energy usage by up to 25%.
These servers will run Nutanix software stacks, including platforms such as Kubernetes, ThinkAgile HX, and“GPT-in-a-Box,” making it easier for enterprises in sectors like banking, healthcare, and others to adopt advanced AI and cloud-native applications.
Already, some institutions have benefited: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has upgraded its IT infrastructure using Nutanix solutions.
They now enjoy centralized management and nearly full uptime across multiple locations, improving reliability and aiding their ability to scale operations.
The collaboration reflects a broader push toward building sovereign, domestic tech infrastructure in India.
By manufacturing locally and deploying energy-efficient AI infrastructure, Lenovo and Nutanix hope to accelerate India's digital transformation while maintaining high standards for performance and sustainability.
(KNN Bureau)
