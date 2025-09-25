Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big explosion hits industrial estate in England

2025-09-25 09:18:06
(MENAFN) According to reports, a significant explosion rocked an industrial area in South West England on Wednesday evening, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Multiple fire crews were dispatched to tackle a fierce blaze at the Groundwell Industrial Estate in Swindon, a town slated for a major drone factory project.

The blast occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time in a building operated by a printing company. Witnesses said the explosion rattled homes across the town, leading to the evacuation of the estate and the closure of surrounding roads.

Authorities deployed at least 12 fire engines along with specialist units, including aerial ladder platforms and water carriers, the regional fire service confirmed. Observers reported that the warehouse was quickly engulfed in flames. Online videos showed a towering fireball illuminating the night sky, followed by thick black smoke drifting across northern Swindon.

Wiltshire Police described the incident as “serious,” establishing a large cordon around the area. Residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke.

