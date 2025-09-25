Big explosion hits industrial estate in England
(MENAFN) According to reports, a significant explosion rocked an industrial area in South West England on Wednesday evening, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Multiple fire crews were dispatched to tackle a fierce blaze at the Groundwell Industrial Estate in Swindon, a town slated for a major drone factory project.
The blast occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time in a building operated by a printing company. Witnesses said the explosion rattled homes across the town, leading to the evacuation of the estate and the closure of surrounding roads.
Authorities deployed at least 12 fire engines along with specialist units, including aerial ladder platforms and water carriers, the regional fire service confirmed. Observers reported that the warehouse was quickly engulfed in flames. Online videos showed a towering fireball illuminating the night sky, followed by thick black smoke drifting across northern Swindon.
Wiltshire Police described the incident as “serious,” establishing a large cordon around the area. Residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke.
The blast occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time in a building operated by a printing company. Witnesses said the explosion rattled homes across the town, leading to the evacuation of the estate and the closure of surrounding roads.
Authorities deployed at least 12 fire engines along with specialist units, including aerial ladder platforms and water carriers, the regional fire service confirmed. Observers reported that the warehouse was quickly engulfed in flames. Online videos showed a towering fireball illuminating the night sky, followed by thick black smoke drifting across northern Swindon.
Wiltshire Police described the incident as “serious,” establishing a large cordon around the area. Residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment