Byrna Technologies To Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, October 9, 2025 At 9:00 A.M. ET

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Byrna management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-709-8150

International Dial-In: +1 201-689-8354

Conference ID: 13756023

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Byrna's website .

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

