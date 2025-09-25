World Premiere Of Ballet 'Two Carpets' Based On Azerbaijani Legend To Take Place In Astana

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Astana Ballet is opening its new season with a major event - the world premiere of the two-act ballet "Two Carpets", which promises to be a true international masterpiece, Azernews reports.

More than 140 people are involved in the production, offering the audience an unforgettable experience filled with beauty, mysticism, and history.

The premiere will take place in Astana on October 17 and 18 - two evenings filled with passion, drama, and the refined elegance of the neoclassical style.

The ballet is based on a legend surrounding the Shirvan Carpet - a black-and-red piece from the Louvre's collection that holds not only intricate patterns, but also an entire story of destinies, nations, and eras.

The story of Two Carpets unfolds against the backdrop of early 20th-century events in Baku, St. Petersburg, and Vienna. It follows the friendship and love between Leyla and Samir, taking the audience through the joy of first love, the sorrow of separation, and the trials of loyalty. Samir leaves to study at a cadet corps in St. Petersburg. When World War I breaks out, he is sent to the front, suffers a serious injury, loses his memory, and ends up as a prisoner of war. After his release, he struggles to find his way home - but where is home? At this point, a kind and loving woman named Margot enters his life and helps him begin anew. Then, in a twist of fate, Samir comes across a carpet in Vienna - the very one woven by his beloved Leyla in their homeland. His memory returns, and he feels the pull of home once again. But now, faced with two loves - Leyla and Margot - what should he do?

The emotional conclusion to this touching story will be revealed on the stage of Astana Ballet. This ballet is not just a performance - it is a magical journey, woven from the threads of history, love, and mystery, one that you won't want to miss.

Notably, an exclusive carpet was specially woven by Azerkhalcha for the world premiere.

The ballet was created by Mosaic Del Arte. The creative team includes librettist and general producer Valery Kopeikin, choreographer and stage director Alexander Mogilev, composer Arseny Smirnov, set designer Anastasia Kapustina, and costume designer Igor Chapurin.

The leading roles will be performed by Tatyana Ten as Leyla, Sundet Sultanov or Erkhanat Ermagambet as Samir, and Natalia Fernandez Menes as Margot.